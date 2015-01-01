SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Earwood RC, Ladde J, Giordano PA. Cureus 2020; 12(7): e9165.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.9165

PMID

32802602 PMCID

Abstract

Latrodectus geometricus, also known as the brown widow or brown button spider, is an unrenowned relative of the American black widow. While brown widow envenomation is generally thought of as mild, it does have the potential to lead to moderate or severe features similar to black widow bites. We report a case of brown widow envenomation that led to a moderate reaction including rash, local pain, pain radiating proximally in the extremity and nausea. Poison control was consulted for aid in spider identification. The patient was treated for pain control and muscle relaxation and monitored for eight hours. After proper tetanus prophylaxis, the patient was successfully discharged home with well-controlled, but continued mild symptoms. This case highlights a little-known, but clinically relevant species of widow spider with a wide distribution. Expeditious identification and treatment of brown widow bites can increase patient comfort, satisfaction, and discharge rates.


Language: en

Keywords

envenomation; bite; antivenom; arachnid; brown widow; insect; spider; toxicology; widow; wilderness medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print