Abstract

This paper investigates the impacts of 2016 Tropical Cyclone Winston (TCW) on rural Indo-Fijians and their response. In Pacific Island countries, studies have previously examined how rural communities respond to severe climatic events, arguing that traditional knowledge of climate, together with indigenous techniques, substantially contributes to recovery from a disaster impact. Strong communal bonds have also been identified as a contributing factor. Disaster risk reduction frameworks often presume the availability of such knowledge and capital. Meanwhile, there has been little research on how minority groups with limited access to such knowledge and capital cope with disaster damage. Our study shows that rural Indo-Fijians responded to the impact of TCW differently from indigenous Fijians, due to relatively limited access to traditional knowledge of climate, communal labor sharing, and intra- and/or inter- community networks. Our findings point to the necessity to implement a more inclusive disaster risk reduction framework. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en