|
Citation
|
Khorram-Manesh A. Health Promot. Perspect. 2020; 10(3): 175-179.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32802753 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Failed attempts to improve the delivery of healthcare to communities show distinct flaws that have a higher impact during a major incident or disaster (MID). This study evaluates the concept of surge capacity, which intends to achieve a balance between the needs and resources in affected areas by providing staff, stuff, structure, and system.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster; Public health; Delivery of healthcare; Healthcare resources; Surge capacity