Abstract

AIMS: (1) Determine the content validity of the Fear of Older Adult Falling Questionnaire-Caregivers using a panel of gerontological experts and a target sample of family caregivers (Stage 1) and (2) Examine the response patterns of the Fear of Older Adult Falling Questionnaire-Caregivers and compare it with older adult version of Fear of Falling Questionnaire Revised using graded-response modelling (Stage 2).



DESIGN: Cross-sectional mixed-method design.



METHODS: Five content experts and 10 family caregivers were involved in the Stage 1 study and 53 family caregiver-older adult dyads (N = 106) were included in the Stage 2 study. The content-validity index and graded-response modelling were used to analyse data.



RESULTS: Among experts, the Fear of Older Adult Falling Questionnaire-Caregivers content-validity index for relevancy, importance, and clarity of individual items and total scale ranged from 0.60-1.00 and from 0.77-0.87, respectively. Among family caregivers, the ratings of the item and scale level content-validity index for relevancy, importance, and clarity ranged from 0.90-1.00 and from 0.95-0.97, respectively. Combining feedback from both groups, we revised one item. Subsequently, the graded-response modelling revealed that a 1-factor, 3-item version of the Fear of Older Adult Falling Questionnaire-Caregivers had acceptable psychometric properties.



CONCLUSIONS: The brief 3-item version of the Fear of Older Adult Falling Questionnaire-Caregivers is promising for assessing caregivers' fear of their older adult care recipient falling.

IMPACT: A significant concern for family caregivers is fearing that older adult care recipients will fall, but a lack of validated measures limits the study of this phenomena. A 3-item version of the Fear of Older Adult Falling Questionnaire-Caregivers has the potential to identify family caregivers with high fear of older adult falling so that fall risk can be appropriately assessed and addressed.

Language: en