Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide represents a substantial public health problem in the U.S. Programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)-which provides services for U.S. adults who are food insecure-could be an appropriate venue for suicide prevention strategies targeting high-risk individuals.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study used multiple logistic regression to determine odds ratios (ORs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for suicide ideation, planning and attempt among those who participated in SNAP vs. nonparticipants. The National Survey of Drug Use and Health provided a representative sample of U.S. adults for 2012-2018 (n = 288,730).



RESULTS: SNAP participants were more likely than nonparticipants to have serious suicidal thoughts (crude OR=1.89; 95% CI=1.79-1.99), to have a plan for suicide (crude OR=2.35; 95% CI=2.16-2.56) or to attempt suicide (crude OR=2.89; 95% CI=2.54-3.29). Associations remained for those aged <50 in age-stratified analyses that accounted for survey year, demographics, socioeconomic status, self-rated health and mental health service use.



LIMITATIONS: SNAP was assessed at the household level; thus, those who reported suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors may not personally interact with SNAP.



CONCLUSION: Using a large, nationally-representative sample of U.S. adults, this study documented greater prevalence of suicide-related outcomes among those who participate in SNAP. Suicide prevention among SNAP participants may provide a unique means to reach individuals who are often hard to engage in other health services.

Language: en