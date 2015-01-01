Abstract

Nail glues are routinely used for the application of false nails and are readily available for unrestricted purchase from highstreet and online retailers. We present the case of a young lady who accidentally spilt her nail glue on to her cotton pyjama [pajama] trouser leg setting off a violent exothermic reaction that resulted in a full-thickness burn injury to her foot. She ultimately went on to require surgical debridement and skin grafting. We intend to remind both healthcare workers and members of the public that whilst nail glue alone in contact with the skin is relatively harmless, contact together with natural fibres such as cotton clothing produces a dangerous chemical reaction which is too often underestimated and can lead to serious burn injuries. Our patient and the surgical team agree that more must be done to raise awarness of the risks these products pose and retailers must ensure consumers are responsibly informed.

Language: en