Abstract

Women working in the entertainment industry are confronted with various forms of gender-based violence (GBV). However, their vulnerability remains understudied, particularly in resource-limited settings. This study aims to examine the prevalence of GBV among female entertainment workers (FEWs) in Cambodia and identify factors associated with victimization. We conducted a cross-sectional study in November 2018 for the impact evaluation of a randomized controlled trial. We used a stratified random sampling method to recruit 600 FEWs from different entertainment venues in the capital city and three other provinces. Female data collectors administered a structured questionnaire, and we performed multiple logistic regression analyses. Of the total, 60.5% had experienced a form of GBV during their lifetime; of whom, 37.5% experienced the GBV in the past 6 months. The prevalence of emotional abuse, forced substance use, physical abuse, and forced sex was 51.5%, 25.0%, 20.6%, and 2.9%, respectively. Forced substance use and forced sex were mainly perpetrated by clients, physical abuse by intimate partners, and emotional abuse by others such as entertainment establishment owners or managers. FEWs victimized by clients (relative risk ratio [RRR] = 0.19, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [0.07, 0.53]) and others (RRR = 0.11, 95% CI = [0.03, 0.44]) were less likely to be married compared with victims of intimate partner violence. Factors associated with sexual harassment were working in beer gardens (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 2.39, 95% CI = [1.20, 4.73]) and restaurants/cafés (aOR = 1.65, 95% CI = [1.01, 2.69]), and having higher acceptance of violence against women (aOR = 1.12, 95% CI = [1.01, 1.24]). FEWs in Cambodia experience high levels and unique forms of GBV as they are confronted with different types of perpetrators. Interventions need to be tailored to fit the specific needs of FEWs. Interventions aimed at reducing client-perpetrated violence should specifically focus on forced substance use and forced sex, while physical abuse by intimate partners should also be addressed.

