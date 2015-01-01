Abstract

Research suggests cumulative effects of repetitive head impacts (RHIs) on brain structure, especially with younger age of first exposure. Further, recent evidence suggests no immediate cognitive changes with increased RHIs but impairments across a season. The aim was to examine more closely the short-term timecourse of behavioral effects of exposure to RHI. Across two years, 18 female adolescent soccer players were tested on ProPoint (sensorimotor) and AntiPoint (cognitive) tasks with reaction time (RT) being the main outcome measure. The athletes were tested before and after workout with ball heading (immediate effect), as well as 24 hours after workout (24hr effect) throughout two consecutive seasons. The number of headers performed 24 hours before workout, during workout, and season average per workout were recorded. The athletes showed a decrease in Pro-Point RTs immediately after a workout, with RTs decreasing with increasing RHIs. However, increasing RHIs during workout increased RTs in both tasks when tested 24 hours later. No relationship between season average RHIs and RT across the season was observed. Our findings show a complex timecourse of effects of RHIs on sensorimotor and cognitive performance in adolescent athletes, with exposure to RHIs associated with immediate benefits and then deficits by 24 hours. Pathophysiological changes associated with exercise and traumatic brain injury can account for the sensorimotor and cognitive performance changes occurring within 24 hours after RHIs.



