Abstract

Empathy refers to the ability to understand the emotions of others. It encompasses a cognitive component of decoding a mental state, and an affective component that relates to an emotional response. Deficits in empathy have been associated with social dysfunction in depression. It is further assumed that impairments are aggravated when depression takes a chronic course. Existing evidence in the literature, however, is scarce and heterogeneous. The present study investigated empathy in patients with persistent and recurrent depression as well as in healthy controls (N = 102). Empathy measurements included both self-report (Interpersonal Reactivity Index, IRI) as well as a laboratory task (Multifaceted Empathy Task, MET). A mixed model analyses of covariance, which accounted for differences in executive functioning, found no evidence for impaired cognitive empathy in depression. All three groups performed equally well in understanding mental states. However, both IRI and MET confirmed the hypothesis of significant deficits in affective empathy. Patients reported higher personal distress than controls, and showed lower affective responses towards positive emotions in others. There was no difference between patient groups. Childhood maltreatment was further related to reduced affective empathy. The present results contribute to our understanding of social dysfunction in depression, since loss of emotional reactivity to the feelings of others is considered to reduce the desire to engage in social interaction, thus leading to isolation and aggravation of depression.

Language: en