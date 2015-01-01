|
Wade NE, Bagot KS, Tapert SF, Gruber SA, Filbey FM, Lisdahl KM. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 81(4): 479-483.
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
unavailable
32800084
OBJECTIVE: Despite preliminary evidence of unique acute cognitive and psychopharmacological changes attributable to combined alcohol and cannabis use, few studies have investigated more chronic effects of same-day co-use, particularly during neurodevelopmentally sensitive periods. Therefore, relationships between past-month binge alcohol and cannabis co-use and cognitive functioning were examined in adolescents and young adults.
