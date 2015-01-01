Abstract

There are few instruments with good validity and reliability for evaluating body image in children. In this study we aimed to develop and evaluate the psychometric properties of a scale for Brazilian children. In Study 1, we developed 53 items on the basis of a literature review, previous body image scales and qualitative study. We developed the item format and response options and developed instructions for both researchers and participants. In Study 2, we used 10 experts and 21 boys and girls aged 7-11 years (M = 8.25 years, SD = 1.70) to evaluate item content and semantics. The scale went through further refinement, leading to the exclusion of some items and the modification of others. In Study 3, we analyzed the instrument's psychometric properties in 571 girls (M = 9.17 years of age, SD = 1.23) and 597 boys (M = 9.32 years, SD = 1.24) from all over Brazil, using exploratory and confirmatory factorial analyses with independent samples. The scale's final version for females was composed of 17 items divided into five factors; and the final male version included 13 items and two factors. Both versions presented satisfactory convergent and discriminant validity, and these scales can now be used reliably with 7-11 year old Brazilian children.

Language: en