Abstract

There is established and consistent findings from epidemiologic studies, among individuals, that religion- broadly assessed through frequency of attending worship services-is associated with lower all-cause and cause-specific mortality attributed to suicide, alcohol, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Religious norms, social support, character, virtue, compassion, love, generosity, and religious community are among some mechanisms purported to explain lower mortality, on aggregate. The religious ecology or characteristics of religion within an area or geographic level (e.g., county, ZIP-code, country), has been linked with overall and cause-specific mortality, but directions of findings are mixed. Mechanisms to explain the links between the religious ecology and mortality included social integration, civic engagement, and social control. The study by Clark 2020 a fresh and timely perspective by investigating another mechanism: investment in local healthcare spending. The study found some support of an indirect association from county-level religious denominational composition, through investments in health spending, on Black and White all-cause mortality rates. Should society or government invest finances in religious institutions to indirectly improve population health? This work adds evidence to debate that question. Future work on the topic will need to address several conceptual and methodological challenges. Conceptually, is investigating the market share of religious denominations (i.e., % Catholics vs % Protestants) relevant today given diversity in population and declining trends of worship attendance? Is mortality the most relevant for moving policy or should the focus be on well-being? Methodologically, are there alternate observable measures religious investments/spending in the local economy? Mechanisms, challenges, and opportunities for social epidemiology research on this topic are discussed.

