|
Citation
|
Chatterji S, Heise L, Gibbs A, Dunkle K. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 11: e100635.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32802931 PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Currently, most efforts to evaluate programmes designed to reduce intimate partner violence (IPV) assume that they affect all people similarly. Understanding whether interventions are more or less effective for different subgroups of individuals, however, can yield important insights for programming. In this study, we conducted subgroup analyses to assess whether treatment effects vary by baseline reporting of IPV experience among women or perpetration among men.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Measurement; South Africa; Intimate partner violence; Secondary prevention; Primary prevention; Rwanda