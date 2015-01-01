Abstract

BACKGROUND: Drinking alcohol with coworkers is a common practice in many occupational cultures. This practice may produce negative consequences for some employees.



OBJECTIVES: We estimate the prevalence of a set of negative consequences of work-related alcohol use and identify risk factors associated with experience of harm from coworkers' drinking.



METHODS: In an online survey, Norwegian employees (n = 3596) aged 20-69 reported whether they had experienced the following due to coworkers' drinking the past 12 months: (a) felt excluded, (b) experienced unwanted sexual attention, (c) been physically harmed, and (d) been verbally abused. Each outcome was regressed on socio-demographics (age, gender, education, and income), job characteristics (flexibility and autonomy), respondents' alcohol use, and perceived intoxication frequency in work contexts for a typical coworker (perceived coworker intoxication frequency).



RESULTS: The 12-month prevalence of experiencing any of the negative consequences was 18%. Having felt excluded (10.7%) and experienced unwanted sexual attention (7.0%) were more common than being verbally abused (4.8%) or physically harmed (1.9%). Perceived coworker intoxication frequency was strongly associated with all outcomes. Respondents' own drinking frequency predicted being verbally abused, being physically harmed, and experiencing unwanted sexual attention. Women experienced less physical harm and more unwanted sexual attention than men. Prevalence also varied by age, education, income, and job characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS: Each year, approximately one-sixth of Norwegian employees experience harm from their coworkers' drinking. The frequency of intoxication in work contexts is strongly associated with harm to others.

Language: en