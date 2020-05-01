Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients who present at night following penetrating abdominal trauma are thought to have more severe injuries and increased risk for morbidity and mortality. The current literature is at odds regarding this belief. The purpose of this study was to evaluate time of day on outcomes following laparotomy for penetrating abdominal trauma.



Methods: Patients undergoing laparotomy following penetrating abdominal trauma over a 12-month period at a level I trauma center were stratified by age, sex, severity of shock, injury, operative complexity, and time of day (DAY = 0700-1900, NIGHT = 1901-0659). Outcomes of damage control laparotomy, ventilator days, intensive care unit length of stay, hospital length of stay, morbidity, and mortality were compared between DAY and NIGHT.



Results: A total of 210 patients were identified: 145 (69%) comprised NIGHT, and 65 (31%) comprised DAY. Overall mortality was 2.9%. Both injury severity and intraoperative transfusions were increased with NIGHT with no difference in morbidity (37% vs 40%, P = 0.63) or mortality (2.1% vs 4.6%, P = 0.31). Adjusting for sex, time of day, injury severity, and operative complexity, only abdominal abbreviated injury severity (odds ratio 1.46; 95% confidence interval 1.07-1.99, P = .019) and operative transfusions (odds ratio 1.18; 95% confidence interval 1.09-1.28, P < .0001) were identified as independent predictors of damage control laparotomy using multivariable logistic regression (area under the curve 0.96).



Conclusion: The majority of operative penetrating abdominal trauma occurs at night with increased injury burden, more operative transfusions, and increased use of damage control laparotomy with no difference in morbidity and mortality. Outcomes at a fully staffed and operational trauma center should not be impacted by time of day.

