Abstract

Crossbow fatalities are a rare occurrence, but crossbow use is on the rise. The manner of death in crossbow fatalities is overwhelmingly opined accident or suicide, not homicide. Despite their increasing use and reports of at least 14 crossbow-related homicides in the media for the last 5 years, crossbow homicides are rarely reported in the medical literature; only 10 articles that discussed 20 crossbow homicides were identified in the PubMed database. Here, we describe a case of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in his driveway after being shot in the abdomen with a crossbow by another person. The crossbow bolt had a mechanical 2-blade broadhead that transected the descending aorta and lodged in his vertebra. When completing a medicolegal death investigation and postmortem examination on suspected crossbow-related deaths, knowledge of crossbow components, its utility as a weapon, wound patterns, and how it can cause death are important. This case serves to build on the limited medical literature of crossbow homicides, educate forensic pathologists about the features of crossbow deaths, and highlight manner of death considerations.

