Abstract

In 2015, all the member states of the United Nations signed up to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). SDG 3 aims to "ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages." Central to this goal are the concepts of health and well-being. This is at least as true for adolescents (10-19 years) as for any other age group. The United Nations Secretary General's Global Strategy for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health (2016-2030), which aims to "ensure health and well-being for every woman, child and adolescent" within the context of the SDGs, recognizes that adolescents will be central to the overall success of the strategy. Similarly, the World Health Organization (WHO)-United Nations International Children's Fund-Lancet Commission calls for children (defined as <18 years of age) to be at the center of the SDGs. A recent call was also made for Universal Health Coverage to take a comprehensive approach to addressing the health and well-being needs of adolescents. Adolescent well-being is a personal and societal good in its own right, and at the same time, adolescence is a critical period of the life course when many of the factors that contribute to lifelong well-being are, or are not, acquired or solidified. The direct and indirect effects on adolescents' well-being of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and the responses to it have reinforced the importance of systems being in place to support the well-being of adolescents. But what is adolescent well-being? And how do adolescent well-being and adolescent health relate to each other?



As a contribution to answering these questions, the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health and the WHO are leading an initiative of the United Nations H6+ Technical Working Group on Adolescent Health and Well-Being to develop a consensus framework for defining, programming, and measuring adolescent well-being...

Language: en