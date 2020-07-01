Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma patients with burn injuries have higher morbidity and mortality rates compared with patients who solely experience burn or trauma injuries. There is a paucity of data regarding burn-trauma (BT) patient outcomes at level I (LI) trauma centers compared with level II (LII) centers. We hypothesized that BT patients at LI trauma centers have lower mortality rates than those at LII trauma centers.



METHODS: The Trauma Quality Improvement Program (2010-2016) was queried for patients aged ≥18 y who had BT injuries. Patients treated at an LI were compared with those at an LII center with a primary outcome of in-hospital mortality. Secondary outcomes included hospital length of stay (LOS) and intensive care unit (ICU) LOS. A multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to identify factors associated with all-cause mortality.



RESULTS: From 1971 BT patients, 1540 (78%) were treated at an LI trauma center, and 431 (22%) at an LII center. Compared with LII centers, LI BT patients had a longer median LOS (10 versus 7 d; P < 0.001) and ICU LOS (5 versus 4 d; P < 0.001). Both LI and LII centers had similar mortality rates (8.5% versus 7.0%; P = 0.300). On multivariable analysis, receiving care at an LI trauma center was not associated with decreased mortality (odds ratio 0.79, 95% confidence interval 0.42-1.48; P = 0.456).



CONCLUSIONS: We report that LI trauma center BT patients had an increased hospital and ICU LOS compared with those at LII centers. However, there was no significant difference in mortality between patients cared for at LI and LII trauma centers in risk-adjusted models.

