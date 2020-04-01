Abstract

We report a case of a 42-y-old female patient who sustained a sting to the neck from a Trachinus draco fish. She subsequently developed complications including arytenoid membrane edema secondary to either the local anesthetic agent administered to the wound or the dracotoxin itself. The patient was examined in the emergency department after the sting. Local anesthesia with lidocaine was administered to the areas of injury at another hospital before presenting to our hospital emergency department. The patient reported that her pain partially decreased but hoarseness developed and she had difficulty breathing after the local anesthetic was administered. Laryngeal examination by our hospital's otolaryngologist revealed edema of the patient's right arytenoid membrane without evidence of vocal cord swelling. Computed tomography of the neck revealed edema in the right arytenoid membrane on the side of the neck where the local anesthetic had been injected. The patient, who was given supplementary treatment, was discharged without any complications on the seventh day of hospitalization. The principle treatment for these types of stings includes immersion in hot water, analgesic therapy, and observation for signs of local and systemic envenomation. We recommend using caution when injecting local anesthetic agents in the neck because of underlying vital structures.

