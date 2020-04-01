SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gulen M, Sari S. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wem.2020.04.008

PMID

32800447

Abstract

We report a case of a 42-y-old female patient who sustained a sting to the neck from a Trachinus draco fish. She subsequently developed complications including arytenoid membrane edema secondary to either the local anesthetic agent administered to the wound or the dracotoxin itself. The patient was examined in the emergency department after the sting. Local anesthesia with lidocaine was administered to the areas of injury at another hospital before presenting to our hospital emergency department. The patient reported that her pain partially decreased but hoarseness developed and she had difficulty breathing after the local anesthetic was administered. Laryngeal examination by our hospital's otolaryngologist revealed edema of the patient's right arytenoid membrane without evidence of vocal cord swelling. Computed tomography of the neck revealed edema in the right arytenoid membrane on the side of the neck where the local anesthetic had been injected. The patient, who was given supplementary treatment, was discharged without any complications on the seventh day of hospitalization. The principle treatment for these types of stings includes immersion in hot water, analgesic therapy, and observation for signs of local and systemic envenomation. We recommend using caution when injecting local anesthetic agents in the neck because of underlying vital structures.


Language: en

Keywords

arytenoid membrane edema; hot water immersion; local anesthetic

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print