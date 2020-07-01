|
Citation
|
Tracy LM, Cleland H, Cameron PA, Gabbe BJ. Australas. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, College of Emergency Nursing Australasia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32807724
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pain is common following burn injury. Pain assessments are required to ensure appropriate pain management is provided. This study aimed to describe the prevalence and potential variation in practice of validated and documented pain assessment following burn injury in Australian and New Zealand burn units, identify clinical characteristics of patients who receive a pain assessment, and explore the associations between receiving a pain assessment and in-hospital outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; New Zealand; Registry; Burn; Pain; Pain assessment