Journal Article

Citation

Pastrana FA, Moreland AD, Milman EJ, Williams JL, delMas S, Rheingold AA. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1805819

PMID

32807043

Abstract

The nature of intrafamilial homicide is complex and traumatic. Child survivors are at significant risk for maladjustment, including negative psychological sequela, grief complications, and contextual challenges associated with the homicide. Thus, children may benefit from services addressing specific psychosocial challenges following intrafamilial homicide. In this paper, we review the literature to identify trauma- and grief-informed interventions implemented for youth following violent bereavement. Given limited research on this vulnerable population, we discuss interventions that show promise for child survivors, exploring specific needs, challenges, and potential implications of these interventions for treating children and families experiencing intrafamilial homicide bereavement.


Language: en
