Abstract

We describe the treatment of a man who attempted suicide after experiencing symptoms of anxiety and aggressiveness associated with the use of androgenic-anabolic steroids (AAS). This report includes 30 days of inpatient treatment and a 6-month follow-up. Regular use of fluoxetine apparently prevented the onset of anxiety, depression, aggressiveness and suicide ideation, even with concurrent use of AAS. The urinary concentration of androgens, metabolites of AAS and fluoxetine were monitored through analysis of urinary samples by the Brazilian Laboratory of Doping Control. Our results are congruent with previous findings describing the risk of suicide prompted by AAS use as well as the efficacy of fluoxetine in the treatment of mood disorders associated with the use of anabolic steroids.

