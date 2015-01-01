|
Bektas G, Boelsma F, Baur VE, Seidell JC, Dijkstra SC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(16): e5838.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32806644
The first two years of a child's life are a critical period in preventing several lifestyle-related health problems. A qualitative study was conducted to explore parental experiences and perspectives in relation to lifestyle-related child-rearing practices in order to minimize risk factors at an early stage. Data were collected through interviews (n = 25) and focus groups (n = 4) with parents of children aged 0-2 years, in a disadvantaged neighborhood in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
infant; qualitative study; lifestyle-related behavior; parental practices; sociocultural influence