Abstract

This study examined if acquiring a traumatic brain injury (TBI) increased the utilization of health care costs, risk of job loss for the patient and the closest relatives, and the risk of divorce 1 to 5 years following the injury. The study was conducted as a Danish national population-based register study with follow-up. Participants included a cohort of TBI patients (n=18,328) hospital admitted or treated in emergency departments and a matching control group (n=89,155). For both the TBI group and the matching controls, relatives were identified, using the national registers (TBI relatives: n=25,708 & control relatives: n=135,325). The outcome measures were utilization of health care costs (including hospital services, use of general practitioner and practicing specialists, and prescribed medication), risk of job loss and divorce among the TBI group and the control group and their relatives. TBI patients had significantly increased health care costs at baseline (e.g. the year before the injury) and the following four years. Furthermore, TBI relatives had a significantly higher use of health care costs the first and the third year after injury. The TBI group had a significant increased risk of job loss (OR=2.88; CI: 2.70-3. 07) and divorce (OR=1.44; CI: 1.27-1.64) during the first three years following injury. In conclusion, the TBI group had significantly higher use of health care costs, also premorbidly. Furthermore, increased risk of job loss and divorce were found emphasizing the socioeconomic consequences of TBI lasting years to come.

