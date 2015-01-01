Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To externally validate the Recurrent Fall Risk Scale (ReFR) in community-dwelling stroke survivors.



METHODS: Cohort of stroke survivors with independent gait ability recruited from a reference outpatient stroke clinic. Besides sociodemographic and clinical data, the following scales were used: Modified Barthel Index (mBI), ReFR scale and National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS). Participants were followed up for 12 months to record the incidence of falls. Accuracy of the ReFR scale was measured by the area under the ROC curve.



RESULTS: One hundred and thirteen individuals were recruited between April 2016 and November 2016: mean age 54 years (± 14), 55% women, median time since the last stroke 24 months (range 12 -48 months), posterior vascular territory affected in 35% of the sample. Median NIHSS was 3 (range 1 to 6), median mBI 49 (range 46-50), median ReFR 3 (range 2 to 5). During the follow-up period, 32 (33%) subjects had at least one fall and 18 (19%) were recurrent fallers (two or more falls). The accuracy of ReFR scale was 0.67 (95% CI = 0.54-0.79), p = 0.026.



CONCLUSION: This study externally validated the ReFR as a tool to predict recurrent falls in individuals after stroke.

Language: en