Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To translate the Adolescent Peer Relation Instrument into Urdu language, to make cultural adaptations, and to determine its psychometric properties.



METHODS: The two-phase study was done in Karachi; the translation was done from May 2016 to December 2016 and data collection was done from January 2017 to June 2017. The Adolescent Peer Relation Instrument was first translated into Urdu through a clearly outlined process before it was tested in 2017 on a sample of adolescents aged 12-16 years studying in the local private schools. The reliability of the scale was assessed through Cronbach's alpha, split-half reliability and test-retest reliability. The convergent validity was measured using Centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale for Children, and the discriminant validity was measured using the Resilience Scale. Data was analysed using SPSS20.



RESULTS: The translated version was tested on 150 subjects with a mean age of 13.31±0.94 years. There were 97(64.66%) boys and 53(35.33%) girls. Internal consistency Cronbach's alpha value for bullying and victimisation subscales was 0.867 (p<0.01) and 0.898 (p<0.01);test-retest reliability values for the two subscales were 0.517 (p<0.01) and 0.581 (p<0.01); and Guttman split-half coefficient was 0.836 (p>0.05) and 0.876 (p>0.05) respectively. Convergent validity of bullying and depression was r=0.298 (p<0.01) and for victimization and depression it was r=0.395 (p<0.01). Discriminant validity for bullying and resilience was r=-0.168 (p<0.01) and for victimisation and resilience it was r= -0.133 (p<0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: The Urdu version of the Adolescent Peer Relation Instrument was found to be a reliable and valid measure to use in Pakistan. There was a significant relationship between bullying and depression, and between victimisation and depression, and an inverse relationship between bullying and resilience, and between victimisation and resilience.

Language: en