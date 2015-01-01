Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychopathology in bariatric surgery patients may contribute to adverse postoperative sequelae, including weight regain, substance use, and self-harm. This cross-sectional study aimed to advance the understanding of the risk and protective paths through which weight bias associates with depressive and anxiety symptoms in bariatric surgery candidates (BSC).



METHODS: BSC recruited from a surgical clinic (N = 213, 82.2% women, 43 [SD 12] years, mean BMI: 49 [SD 9] kg/m2 ) completed measures of experienced weight bias (EWB), internalized weight bias (IWB), body and internalized shame, and self-compassion; anxiety and depression screeners were accessed from medical charts. Multiple regression and PROCESS bootstrapping estimates tested our hypothesized mediation model as follows: EWB→IWB→body shame→shame→self-compassion→symptoms.



RESULTS: After accounting for EWB and IWB, internalized shame accounted for greater variance in both end points than body shame. EWB was associated with greater anxiety through risk paths implicating IWB, body shame, and/or internalized shame. Protective paths associated EWB with fewer depressive and anxiety symptoms among those with higher self-compassion.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest a potentially important role for weight bias and shame in psychological health among BSC and implicate self-compassion, a trainable affect-regulation strategy, as a protective factor that may confer some resiliency. Future research using longitudinal and causal designs is warranted.

