Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Expert workgroup consensus, focused literature review, and vetting via feedback from international presentations and spinal cord professional membership groups.



OBJECTIVES: Develop and refine a basic dataset to enable standardized documentation of physical therapy (PT) and occupational therapy (OT) interventions delivered in a controlled clinical trial intended to improve voluntary motor function.



SETTING: International Expert Working Group.



METHODS: An international working group with expertise in spinal cord injury, PT, OT, and measurement developed a draft of the International Spinal Cord Injury (ISCI) Physical Therapy-Occupational Therapy (PT-OT) Basic Data Set (BDS). Emphasis was placed on efficiency and practicality of use. The BDS was iteratively refined based on applicable literature, and feedback collected from presentations at the 2017 and 2019 International Spinal Cord Society meetings.



RESULTS: The ISCI PT-OT BDS contains seven broad categories of interventions: bed/seated mobility, standing activities, walking/stairs, gross motor upper extremity, fine motor upper extremity, strength training, and endurance training. The first five categories are classified as activity-directed and the last two as impairment-directed interventions. Time spent on interventions per category is recorded in 15-min intervals.



CONCLUSIONS: The ISCI PT-OT BDS enables standardized documentation of PT-OT activity-directed or impairment-directed interventions. The ISCI PT-OT BDS is a documentation tool to facilitate evaluation of the influence of rehabilitation therapies on motor function in clinical trials of biologic or pharmacologic agents or rehabilitation technologies that are delivered in the clinical setting.

Language: en