Abstract

Responding to mass shootings, some states have passed gun removal laws (e.g., NYS' SAFE Act), requiring that mental health professionals report patients who might potentially harm themselves/others. The purpose of this study was to assess whether knowledge of the SAFE Act impacts patients' mental health treatment-seeking and symptom-reporting behaviors. Patients at two mental health centers were surveyed during 2014-2018. Participants were asked if they would be concerned about being reported to county government, likelihood of seeking mental health treatment, and willingness to report mental health symptoms/behaviors given the SAFE Act's provisions. 228 patients (71.5% response rate) completed questionnaires. About 18% were concerned about being reported to county government, 9% would be less likely to seek mental health treatment, and about 23% would be less willing to report mental health symptoms/behaviors. Although these behaviors were not affected for most participants, there was a small minority who were concerned and less willing to report mental health symptoms/behaviors.

