Abstract

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) presents an opportunity to expand prevention options for women at risk for HIV infection. Yet, women's PrEP use remains low and relatively little is known about PrEP acceptability and attitudes among a sub-population of women at risk for HIV-those experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV). A cross-sectional survey included closed and open-ended questions to assess IPV, PrEP acceptability, and attitudes about PrEP use among women seeking care at an urban family planning clinic in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (N = 145). Approximately 70% of women reported being willing to use PrEP with the key reasons for potential use including previous STI diagnosis, inconsistent condom use, and lack of or dishonest conversations with partners. Among women reporting recent IPV (41%), potential barriers to PrEP included concerns around drug effects, access/affordability, and adherence. Over half of women reporting recent IPV reported concerns around partner reaction impacting potential PrEP use.



RESULTS from this mixed-methods study highlight the need for a woman-centered PrEP intervention that uniquely includes awareness raising and understanding of PrEP for women, as well as reflects the context of IPV in decision-making and care.

