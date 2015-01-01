|
Xavier Hall CD, Evans DP. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e1260.
32811465
BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence is a globally recognized social problem impacting women and girls worldwide. Intimate partner violence (IPV) represents the most common form of gender-based violence. Among the countries grappling with gender-based violence is Brazil, which has identified high rates of IPV along with co-occurring social conditions such as adverse childhood experiences, community violence, and substance use. While the syndemic framework has incorporated IPV into understandings of HIV and other diseases, none have explicitly applied syndemic framework to understand IPV and co-occurring social conditions -- referred to here as "social comorbidities" -- in the absence of a biological outcome. This study aims to: (1) Examine perspectives on violence and relevant social comorbidities (substance use, community violence, and childhood abuse) among women living in Santo André, São Paulo State, Brazil; and (2) Apply the syndemic framework to a set of social comorbidities among women living in Santo André, São Paulo State, Brazil.
Brazil; Violence; Community violence; Substance use; Adverse childhood experiences; Intimate partner violence; Femicide; Gender-based violence; Family violence; Syndemic