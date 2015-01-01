|
Citation
Fisher LB, Bomyea J, Thomas G, Cheung JC, He F, Jain S, Flashman LA, Andaluz N, Coimbra R, George MS, Grant GA, Marx CE, McAllister TW, Shutter L, Lang AJ, Stein MB, Zafonte RD. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32811203
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Mild TBI (mTBI) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are independent risk factors for suicidal behaviour (SB). Further, co-occurring mTBI and PTSD increase one's risk for negative health and psychiatric outcomes. However, little research has examined the role of comorbid mTBI and PTSD on suicide risk.
Language: en
Keywords
posttraumatic stress disorder; suicide risk; Mild brain injury