Abstract

This study investigated the link between depression symptoms, physical activity (e.g., jogging, cycling, and swimming), and addictive social media use (SMU). In a sample of 638 users of social media [mean (M)age standard deviation (SD)age = 21.57 (4.89)], depression symptoms, physical activity, and addictive SMU were assessed by an online survey. Physical activity significantly moderated the positive relationship between depression symptoms and addictive SMU. The higher the physical activity, the weaker the link between depression symptoms and addictive tendencies. Depressed individuals often tend to intensive use of social media to escape negative mood and to find relief. This enhances their risk to develop addictive tendencies. Physical activity may reduce this risk and foster well-being. Therefore, persons with increased depression symptoms should be screened for problematic SMU and be motivated to engage in physical activity.

Language: en