Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the efficacy of ocular trauma score (OTS) in determining the prognosis in patients with open globe injury who admitted to our clinic.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data of patients with open globe injury who were admitted to our clinic between 2014 and 2016 were retrospectively analyzed. The OTS raw score of each patient was determined and translated into OTS categories according to OTS study. Prognostic results of OTS study and current study was compared with chi square analysis.



RESULTS: In our study, 101 eyes of 101 patients were examined. The mean age of the patients was 27.08±15.36 years. The mean follow-up period was 12.84±9.04 months. In total, 86 of the cases were male (85.1%). In our study, the mean initial visual acuity of the patients was 0.10±0.23. In 64.3% of the cases, IVA was at hand movement level or lower. IVA was found to be≥20/40 in 10.9%. The mean FVA was 0.38±0.37. In total, 41.6% of the cases had a FVA≥20/40. In 28.7% of these cases, FVA was at hand movement level or lower. While no significant difference was found in patients with OTS3, OTS 4 and OTS 5 (P>0.05), prognosis of patients with OTS 1 and OTS 2 was better than OTS study (P<0.001)



CONCLUSION: Although OTS can be effective and safe data in terms of prognosis, it can be improved with more comprehensive studies.

Language: en