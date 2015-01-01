Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the association of educational institution religious affiliation with provision of sexual health services and rates of sexual violence. Participants: Analysis of 500 US college/university websites; secondary data obtained from National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).



METHODS: Content analysis documented institutional religious affiliation and availability of sexual health services. Chi-square tests examined association of services with religious affiliation, while negative binomial models compared rape/fondling rates obtained from NCES between Christian/non-Christian schools.



RESULTS: Results demonstrated an overall deficit in services, with Christian campuses significantly less likely to offer 13 service. Christian schools had increased reports of rape (years 2015/2016) and fondling (year 2015).



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight insufficiency of sexual health services and the need for future research on specific forms of services available and other factors impacting sexual violence.



FINDINGS illuminate the importance of a campus' social environment on sexual assault occurrences/reporting and structuring services to meet student needs.

Language: en