Abstract

The association between suicide risk and sexual minority status can be understood from the perspective of the social determinants of health, an approach that requires the development of culturally sensitive knowledge. The aim of this study was to characterize young gay and lesbian people's subjective construction of their experience of having lived and survived a suicidal process. Qualitative interviews were conducted and analyzed as products based on life events. In the participants' accounts, we identified hostile contexts associated with suicide, trajectories associated with gay/lesbian identification processes, and milestones related to victimization experiences as part of the intentionality and rationality of suicide.

