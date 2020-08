Abstract

Alsaleh, A. (2020). Violence Against Kuwaiti Women. Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/0886260520916280



In the above-mentioned article, the citations of tables were misplaced and Tables 9 and 10 were repeated.



The citations have been corrected in the online version of the paper now and Tables 9 and 10 are deleted.



The author missed to add a funding statement to the article. It has been added as: The author received a grant from Kuwait University-Research Sector.



All corrections have been made in the online version of the article.

Language: en