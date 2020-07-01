|
Citation
|
Reneses B, Aguera-Ortiz L, Sevilla-Llewellyn-Jones J, Carrillo A, Argudo I, Regatero MJ, López-Micó C, Fuentes M, Palomo T. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2020; 129: 234-240.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32814264
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Clinical staging model for depression helps to better define the clinical situation of patients. The objectives of this study are: to correlate the Hetrick's staging model of depression with the severity of depression, associated disability, and resistance to treatment in the established disease stages and to test the modification introduced by our group consisting in the introduction of a substage for recurrence from a previous episode that was stabilized with a complete remission.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Clinical staging; Depressive disorders; Major depression; Treatment resistance