|
Citation
|
McHugh RK, Votaw VR, Taghian NR, Griffin ML, Weiss RD. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2020; 117: e108061.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32811622
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Benzodiazepines are among the most commonly misused drugs. Despite the known risks of combining benzodiazepines and alcohol, little is known about misuse among people with alcohol use disorder (AUD). Our aim was to characterize the prevalence, correlates, and patterns of misuse of benzodiazepines in adults with AUD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Alcohol use disorder; Benzodiazepines; Polysubstance use