van den Berg NS, Reesink FE, de Haan EHF, Kremer HPH, Spikman JM, Huitema RB. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32812527
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs), such as Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Huntington's disease, inevitably lead to impairments in higher-order cognitive functions, including the perception of emotional cues and decision-making behavior. Such impairments are likely to cause risky daily life behavior, for instance, in traffic. Impaired recognition of emotional expressions, such as fear, is considered a marker of impaired experience of emotions. Lower fear experience can, in turn, be related to risk-taking behavior. The aim of our study was to investigate whether impaired emotion recognition in patients with NDD is indeed related to unsafe decision-making in risky everyday life situations, which has not been investigated yet.
Keywords
Fitness to drive; Emotional processing; Driving simulator; Facial emotion recognition; Neurodegenerative diseases; Risky decision-making