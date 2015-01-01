Abstract

BACKGROUND:

We investigate the mental health risk of U.S. Black women by examining the roles of intimate partner violence (IPV), major discrimination, neighborhood characteristics, and sociodemographic factors using one of the largest and most complete datasets on U.S. Blacks.



Materials and Methods:

The National Survey of American Life (NSAL) used a slightly modified version of the World Health Organization Composite International Diagnostic Interview (WHO-CIDI) with a sample of 6082 participants. We also assess intraracial group differences based on ethnicity and nativity status (U.S.-born African American, U.S.-born Caribbean Black, and foreign-born Caribbean Black).



Results:

The study provides evidence that severe physical intimate partner violence (SPIPV) is a significant threat to the mental health of U.S. Black women. Bivariate and multivariate analyses indicate that those with a history of SPIPV were at greater risk for mental disorders than women who did not experience violence by a spouse or partner. Racial discrimination was associated with higher odds of anxiety and substance disorders, whereas gender discrimination was associated with higher odds of mood disorders. Neighborhood drug problems also increased the odds of mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders. Older age and being an Afro-Caribbean immigrant were associated with lower odds of three of four mental disorders.



Conclusions:

Findings from the study indicate the need for community and clinical interventions aimed at addressing IPV and other community factors that influence Black women's mental health.

Language: en