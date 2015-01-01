SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ter Bogt T, Hale WW, Canale N, Pastore M, Vieno A. J. Youth Adolesc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10964-020-01294-y

32813164

Identification with Goth youth culture has been related to elevated levels of depression, self-harm and suicide ideation. However, this identification may be difficult to assess as Goth is stigmatized and adolescents may hesitate to self-identify. Conversely, adolescents readily respond to questions on their music preferences. This study addresses the potential link between liking Goth music and depressive symptoms in a four-year study among 10 to 15-year-olds (N = 940, M age = 12.4 at T1, 49% female). In this study, it was found that Goth music is only liked by a small minority of adolescents (4 to 11%). Both girls and boys who liked Goth music reported increased levels of depressive symptoms as they grew older. The findings of this study suggest that a preference for Goth music emerges as an early, sensitive marker of dormant or developing depressive symptoms in adolescents. The mechanisms through which music preferences can translate into or sustain depressive symptoms are discussed.


Depression; Adolescence; Emo; Goth; Gothic; Music preferences

