Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the social attributes of masculinity that incite the practice of conjugal violence.



METHOD: Oral Life History was used as a methodological reference. Interviews were conducted with 13 men facing criminal proceedings for conjugal violence linked to the 2nd Vara De Justiça pela Paz Em Casa (2nd Court of Justice for Peace at Home), in the municipality of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, in April and July 2018. The data were organized according to thematic content analysis and interpreted in the light of the theoretical framework on gender.



RESULTS: Male orality reveals that the engagement in conjugal violence was related to the following constructs of masculinity: dominance over women, role as head of the family, family provider, and exacerbated sexuality. Final



CONSIDERATIONS: Considering that some social attributes of masculinity give rise to engagement in conjugal violence, it is necessary to create spaces for reflection on how they are compromising.

Language: pt