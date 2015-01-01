|
Melo RA, Roque EMST, Freitas LA, Carlos DM, Aragão AS, Ferriani MGC. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2020; 41: e20190380.
(Copyright © 2020, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)
32813806
OBJECTIVE: To understand the performance of the protection network for children, adolescents, and their families in situations of intrafamily violence, from the perspective of professionals of the Specialized Reference Center for Social Assistance.
Language: pt