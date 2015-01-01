Abstract

Gait modification strategies are effective in reducing knee joint loads, which are associated with the development and progression of knee osteoarthritis (OA). However, the effect of modification of the initial foot contact method in high-loading descending task was not investigated. Here, we show that the initial foot contact strategy significantly alters knee joint moments during descending tasks. We found that the second peak flexion moment was lower for the forefoot strike (FFS) than for the rearfoot strike (RFS) in both stair and ramp descent. As for the peak adduction moment, the second peak was lower for the FFS in stair descent, but two peaks were inconsistent in ramp descent. Our results demonstrate that the knee joint loads can be reduced by simple modification of the initial foot contact strategy. In both descending modalities, the FFS may benefit people with early OA in the patellofemoral joint, whose progression is associated with the peak flexion moment. Likewise, the FFS during stair descent may benefit people with early OA in the medial knee, whose progression is associated with the peak adduction moment. The results would be helpful for prevention and rehabilitation programmes of knee OA.

