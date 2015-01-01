|
Legas G, Belete H, Asnakew S, Belete A, Shumet S. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2020; 15(1): e60.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32811525
BACKGROUND: Suicidal behavior has a significant contribution to the global burden of disease that affects individuals, families and communities at different age groups. Sadly, up to 75% of suicides in the world occur in low-and- middle income countries which have no adequate resource to prevent it. The aim of this study was to assess suicidal behavior and associated factors among community residents with problematic substance use in South Gondar zone, northwest Ethiopia.
Risk factors; Suicidal behavior; Low-income country; Problematic substance use