|
Citation
|
Israel W, Mulitauopele C, Ma M, Levinson AH, Cikara L, Brooks-Russell A. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32812223
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The adoption of a shortened school week from the traditional 5 to 4 days is increasing nationwide. Budgetary and staffing needs are driving the change, yet research on the effects on students is lacking, especially regarding student health. Our study examined student health in 4 vs 5-day schools in Colorado, a state with one of the highest numbers of schools with a 4-day week.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
health; school; risk; behavior; five-day; four-day; schedule; school week