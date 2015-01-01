Abstract

BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning (LGBQ) adolescents are at increased risk of poor mental health due to minority stress, a chronic stress associated discrimination, social rejection, and victimization brought on by prejudicial attitudes towards LGBQ individuals. To improve understanding of the differential impact of various kinds of victimization on mental health outcomes for LGBQ adolescents, we analyzed data from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) for victimization and mental health symptom clusters and associations high school youth and compared by sexual orientation and gender.



METHODS: Separate Latent Class Analysis (LCA) was conducted to identify profiles of both victimization and mental health symptoms for participants (N = 15,624). Subsequently, stratified weighted logistic regression models were used on an eligible analytic sample of 11,458 to assess differences in the association of victimization and mental health between LGBQ and heterosexual high school students.



RESULTS: In each LCA, participants were assigned to one of 3 classes for victimization (minimal, 81.3%; bullying, 12.5%; or physical/sexual violence, 6.2%) and 1 of 2 classes for mental health symptoms (minimal, 81.2%; severe, 18.8%). LGBQ participants were overrepresented in physical/sexual violence and bullying victimization profiles. Both bullying and physical/sexual violence profiles were associated with almost 5 times the odds of endorsing severe mental health symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: This study expands our understanding of the relationship between types and effect of peer victimization for LGBQ and heterosexual youth with implications for school health and prevention efforts through increased positive school climate for LGBQ students.

