Citation
Heiden-Rootes K, Salas J, Moore R, Hasan S, Wilson L. J. Sch. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32812237
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning (LGBQ) adolescents are at increased risk of poor mental health due to minority stress, a chronic stress associated discrimination, social rejection, and victimization brought on by prejudicial attitudes towards LGBQ individuals. To improve understanding of the differential impact of various kinds of victimization on mental health outcomes for LGBQ adolescents, we analyzed data from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) for victimization and mental health symptom clusters and associations high school youth and compared by sexual orientation and gender.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; peer victimization; heterosexual; LGBQ youth; minority stress