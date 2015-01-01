Abstract

Suicide associated with severe psychiatric illnesses is considered the leading cause of maternal deaths. We aimed to assess the suicide risk in women who experienced depressive or mixed episodes of mood change during the postpartum period and to determine which disorder is more related to suicide risk in the same period. We conducted a longitudinal study with 706 women whose children were born from April 2007 to May 2008 in a southern city in Brazil, and received prenatal care by the Brazilian National System of Public Health. The first assessment occurred during the prenatal period and the second within 30 to 60 days postpartum. The incidence of suicide risk was 10.9%. The odds of postpartum suicide risk were 6.50 (95% CI: 2.73; 15.48) higher in mothers with postpartum depression and 41.50 (95% CI: 12.11; 142.16) higher in those with mixed episodes than those who did not suffer from any mood disorder. Women with chronic episodes (who had depressive or mixed episodes during pregnancy and postpartum) were at increased odds of 4.94 (95% CI: 1.46; 16.69) of a postpartum suicide risk. The postpartum seems to be a critical period in the women's mental health. The impact of mental disorders in this period, especially mixed episodes, can increase the odds of a suicide risk onset. A good psychiatric evaluation and support during the prenatal and postpartum care may prevent the subsequent risk of suicide.

