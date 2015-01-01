Abstract

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can lead to multiple deleterious outcomes and has negative, sometimes debilitating, impacts on general functioning of those affected. This systematic review of 26 articles evaluates the existing literature on social functioning outcomes used in PTSD research, the association between PTSD and social functioning, and the impact of interventions for PTSD on social functioning. A review of 26 articles using the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines for systematic reviews showed that PTSD was associated with significant impairment in global social functioning. This review also reveals the need for both standardized definitions and better assessment methods to operationalize social functioning and improve our ability to compare findings across studies. The literature also suggests that some evidence-based treatments for PTSD improve social functioning despite not explicitly targeting social functioning in the treatment. The findings of this review suggest that there are ample opportunities for improving both research and interventions to improve global social functioning in PTSD.

